Lucknow: Since the number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curfew by two more days. The restrictions that were slated to be lifted on May 4, will now remain in place till May 6, 7 AM. “The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am,” Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said, adding that this arrangement is for this week only. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Banglore IPL 2021 Match Rescheduled After KKR Players Tests Positive For COVID-19

This is the second time the Yogi government has extended lockdown-like restrictions in the state. Earlier, the UP government had extended the curfew by 24 hours to cover Mondays as well to break the chain of transmission. Also Read - Punjab Kings Haven't Yet Thought About Opening Role For Chris Gayle or Dawid Malan: Mayank Agarwal

Aligarh: As corona curfew continues, people in the city say they are facing difficulties in getting cash from ATMs. Also Read - Complete Lockdown In India? Here's What Supreme Court Told Centre, States Amid Rising Covid Cases "I needed cash for my daughter's marriage but most of the ATMs have run out of cash in the city," says a local. pic.twitter.com/Z1TZJv8DoC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: What’s Allowed, What’s Shut

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am.

All essential services will be allowed.

Vaccination drive will continue.

Private and public offices will remain closed.

Pharmacy shops, hospitals will remain open.

All kinds of gatherings including political, sports, entertainment and religious are prohibited.

Malls, cinema halls, will remain shut.

Restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms will remain closed.

Educational institutes, such as schools and colleges, will remain closed.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi announced that buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation will ply only within the state for the next 15 days, while a negative COVID-19 test report has been made mandatory for those travelling to UP by air.

Chairing a high-level meeting virtually, Adityanath directed the officials that a statewide campaign be run in the rural areas, after the panchayat elections are over, to screen the people infected with COVID-19. The campaign will run for five days, the UP government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,95,752 as the overall recoveries climbed to 10,04,447 and the death toll surged to 13,162.