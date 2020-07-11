Delhi-Noida Border: After months of to-and-fro, Delhi-Noida border again witnessed massive traffic snarl throughout Saturday — the first day of Uttar Pradesh Lockdown — as heavy checking began in the view of the 55-hour lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh. The lockdown began from Friday night 10 PM and will continue till July 13, 5 AM. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Is Delhi-Noida Border Finally Open? Find Out Here

The border between Delhi and Noida has remained a contentious issue throughout the earlier phases of lockdown and during the first phase of unlocking as well. However, in the second phase of unlocking that began from July 1, there was no restriction on intra-state and interstate movement. But the Uttar Pradesh government re-imposing a fresh lockdown created trouble at the border between these two NCR cities.

In Noida, as part of the lockdown extension, no vehicle is allowed — apart from those belonging to essential services. Police is only allowing commuters after checking their identity cards. the checking being revamped after a few days of breather created traffic snarls at the border on Saturday.

Vehicles with e-pass issued by the Uttar Pradesh government were allowed to enter Noida. As a result, many commuters were held up at the border as they didn’t have a pass in such short notice. The lockdown was announced on Thursday.

Noida has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, after Ghaziabad. In several rounds of consultations, which also reached the Supreme Court, the Noida authorities expressed their reservations against opening the border for Delhi traffic as the district blamed Delhi for the rising number of cases.

However, with the state lockdown scheduled to be relaxed from July 13, the traffic situation at the border is likely to return to normalcy from Monday.