Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: The 55-hour lockdown in Uttar Pradesh will begin from 10 PM on Friday and will continue till 5 AM on July 13. Ever since the Narendra Modi-led Centre has begun the process of unlocking India, this is the first time the UP government has decided to impose a blanket lockdown. A few days back, the state had enforced stricter lockdown measures in containment areas, and had sealed borders with Delhi at Ghaziabad and Noida to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 21,000 people across the country.

"The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases," said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in an order to district officials. Tiwari said the decision was taken after reviewing the current situation in the state and to put an effective check on it.

During this 3-day extended lockdown, only essential and medical services will be allowed in the state. All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers. Though the lockdown will be implemented across the UP, these 18 districts will be strictly watched by the authorities.

Here's the list

Lucknow

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Ghaziabad

Kanpur

Agra

Varanasi

Prayagraj/Allahabad

Aligarh

Moradabad

Lakhimpur Kheri

Bareilly

Azamgarh

Meerut

Gorakhpur

Saharanpur

Pilibhit