Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Relief for tipplers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday revised its guidelines for weekend lockdown and stated that liquor shops, except in containment zones, will remain open on all Saturdays and Sundays.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a total lockdown till July 24 in several parts of the state due to the rising COVID-19 cases and also issued detailed guidelines for Eid al-Adha or Bakrid celebrations.

Moreover, during the weekend lockdown, malls and shopping complexes will remain closed. Apart from that, essential grocery and medical stores will be open.

The UP government has also allowed doorstep delivery, liquor stores, CNG gas and petrol station. Banks, hospitals and emergency clinics will also remain functional.

Industrial units and the IT industry would remain functional and trains, flights, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Buses will also continue to function on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend lockdown has been imposed to conduct sanitisation and disinfection procedure at markets and other public places.