Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government said on Sunday that standalone liquor and beer shops in orange and green zones in Uttar Pradesh would be allowed to open from Monday when the third phase of nationwide lockdown begins.

Liquor shops will open from 10 am to 7 pm and ensure strict social distancing norms.

No shops will open in districts in the red zone and lockdown rules will remain strictly enforced in these areas.

Excise Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy said that liquor shops in hotspots and containment areas would also remain closed.

“Circles at the specified distance will be made on roads outside the shops and only five customers at a time will be allowed to make purchases.”

Earlier in the day, during a meeting of Team 11, it was decided to allow partial reopening of liquor shops in order to generate revenue.

Meanwhile, in an advisory issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on the eve of the third phase of the lookdown which begins on Monday, the guidelines reprise the rules defined by the Centre for the lockdown.

The red zone districts will remain completely sealed and no traffic movement allowed in these areas, except for designated persons performing essential services.

Industrial units will, however, be allowed to operate while observing safety protocols.

In the orange zones, cab services will be allowed to operate but with only two passengers, apart from the driver.

The state government has asked everyone to download the Aarogya app, particularly those living in hotspot areas.

The state government has further said that people above the age of 65, children below 10, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic diseases, should not move out of their houses.