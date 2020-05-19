New Delhi: Three migrant workers were killed and 12 were injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, last night. A total of 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Also Read - 'I Take Hydroxychloroquine Every Day as a Preventative Measure', Reveals Trump as US Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Tops 90,000

"The vehicle overturned due to tyre burst. These people were returning from Delhi", said ML Patidar, SP Mahoba.

Amid lockdown, mishaps involving labourers who are walking home have been reported from across the country.

On May 16, 24 labourers were killed and more than 30 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over the incident, tweeting: “I am deeply hurt by the tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. Government is taking all relief measures. I express my condolence to the families of the those who died in the accident and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”