Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: The lockdown measures have affected the hospitality industry in Uttar Pradesh as the businesses are unable to regain its strength in the unlock phase. The fear of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the government are considered to be the two main factors responsible for it. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: 'Will Reconstitute Probe Commission', UP Government Tells Supreme Court

Even though 60 to 70 per cent eateries were opened after the state government gave the permission last month, half of them are planning to shut down again following lack of customers. The 55-hour weekend shutdown now has worked as a catalyst. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: Will Delhi-Noida Border Open After July 31? Check Details Here

Talking to news agency IANS, a sweet shop in Gomti Nagar said that the food industry deals with perishable items and cannot afford these frequent shutdowns. He added that it is better to shut the business rather than keep suffering losses. Also Read - COVID in Gautam Buddh Nagar: 125 Fresh Infections, 1 Death Within 24 Hours | Check Tally Here

He added that the restaurants in the state cannot survive on takeaways alone and the management was planning to shut down again for a month till the situation normalises.

Fearing the spread of the pandemic, a number of coffee shops in Lucknow have not yet resumed business in shopping malls. Poor customer footfall and the high rentals are also other two reasons for it.

In Uttar Pradesh, most of the hotel and restaurant owners are of opinion that if the pandemic recedes within a month and the safety protocols be eased, then the businsee could flourish.

In the wake of the rising cases, the state government has decided to implement weekend lockdown twice every week to contain coronavirus.

During the weekend lockdowns, all the non-essential services like malls and restaurants will be shut on every Saturday and Sunday. However, only economic activities will be allowed to run as usual.

The development comes as the death toll from COVID-19 in the state reached 1,192 on Monday with a record 46 fatalities in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 51,160 as 1,913 fresh cases were reported.

There are 19,137 active cases in the state, while a total of 30,831 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease.