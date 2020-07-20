Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: As the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop Covid-19 spread, there seems to be less chance for the Delhi-Noida border to open anytime soon. Also Read - COVID in Gautam Buddh Nagar: 125 Fresh Infections, 1 Death Within 24 Hours | Check Tally Here

Issuing an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said the restrictions would be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays at least for the month of July. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown News: When Will Delhi-Gurgaon Border Open? Check Details Here

As per these updates, it seems there is no chance for the Delhi-Noida border to open before July-end. And if the corona cases continue to increase, the state government might also extend the sealing of the borders till further notice. Also Read - 'Scary Stuff': Netizens in Jitters as House Collapses And Washes Away With Overflowing Drain in Slum Area Near ITO Amid Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

The decision has been taken to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus from national capital where the cases have crossed 1-lakh mark.

The lockdown on weekends will be implemented in the crowded areas and the markets and offices will remain closed on these days.

However, the banks will remain open and people with e-pass can travel across the border. During the lockdown, locals can use their private vehicles but only for essential purposes and medical emergencies.

Apart from government offices, shopping malls and restaurants will also not operate during this weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, banks and medical facilities can operate as these are considered a part of essential activities.

The development comes as state’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday reported one more death linked to COVID-19, while 84 more people were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

The death toll in the district reached 38 and the number of people who have so far tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,940.