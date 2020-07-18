Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: The Uttar Pradesh government, on July 12, had announced fresh lockdown across the state on weekends, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. “All markets are allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they’ll remain shut as sanitization process will be undertaken there”, the notification issued by CM Yogi Adityanath read. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Is Govt Planning to Reimpose Lockdown Across State After July 31? | Read Govt's Full Strategy to Contain COVID-19 in State

"The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi had stated.

The second mini lockdown came into effect across the state, including parts of last night at 10 PM and it will remain in effect till 5 AM, July 20 (Monday). However, this time the Y0gi-led government has amended some rules and travelling guidelines for the residents.

Take a look

Residents can use their private vehicles but only for essential purposes and medical emergencies.

Markets including urban and rural haats, mandis across the state will remain shut.

Government offices will remain shut. However, those associated with essential activities will operate.

Malls and restaurants will also not operate during this weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh.

Banks and medical facilities can operate as these are considered a part of essential activities.

Industrial units can operate social distancing among employees should be maintained.

Trains and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses can ply.

Air travel will also continue as before.

Temple, mosques and other religious place will remain open during the weekend lockdown in UP but devotees will have to maintain social distancing.