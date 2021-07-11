Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government today revised the night curfew timings as Covid-19 cases are seeing a decline in the state. According to the latest orders, night curfew will be implemented from 10 pm to 6 am in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and other cities in the state. Earlier, the night curfew hours were from 9 pm to 7 am. Saturday and Sunday will continue to be observed as a weekend curfew.Also Read - Planning Trip To Hills? You MUST Check These Photos First

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended Section 144 in Noida till August 30. The decision was taken in view of the upcoming festivals and the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.

UP Lockdown: Full List of Guidelines

Gyms, cinema halls and sports complexes will function at 50% capacity. The swimming pools have not been permitted to open. There is no change in restaurant timings. The dine-in facilities can only be availed between 7 AM to 9 PM. No group of people will be allowed to stage a protest without due permission. Not more than 50 persons can participate in weddings. Violation of the police order will be punishable under section 188 (disobeying public order) of the IPC.

Covid Cases in Uttar Pradesh

UP logged 100 new cases and four COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 22,693 and 17,07,225 respectively. Two deaths were reported from Pilibhit and one each from Mainpuri and Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

Of the 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow reported nine, followed by Varanasi (eight), Kanpur Nagar (six). Five cases each were reported from Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Meerut among others.

No district reported fresh cases in double figures on Saturday and now four districts have no active cases now.