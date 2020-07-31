Lucknow: Weekend restrictions in Uttar Pradesh will continue even as the Yogi Adityanath government is set to follow the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Also Read - Lockdown News: After Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Another State Extends Lockdown Till Aug 31 | Shuts International And Inter-state Borders

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesman said that Independence Day functions will be held at all paces from the state to the panchayat levels but safety protocols including social distancing will be strictly followed.

The lockdown will continue in the containment zones till August 31.

The night curfew in non-containment zones, however, has been lifted.

All schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain closed till August 31. Online classes will continue during this period.

Metro rail services, political and social functions, entertainment events and religious congregations will also not be allowed during this period.

The state, in line with the central government guidelines, has allowed yoga centres and gymnasiums to reopen.

Air services and trains will continue to function in a restricted manner.