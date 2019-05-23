Lucknow: Counting of votes to Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Aligarh, a BJP stronghold, went to polls on April 18. Currently, BJP’s Satish Kumar Gautam is the sitting MP. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gautam had defeated Arvind Kumar Singh of the BSP. For 2019 also, BJP fielded Satish Kumar Gautam while BSP nominated Ajit Baliyan.

Hathras constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the SP fielded Shree Ramji Lal Suman against BJP?s Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) and Congress?s Trilokiram Diwakar.

Mathura has Bollywood?s ?dream girl? Hema Malini as BJP candidate. She is up against Narendra Singh of the RLD, which is part of the alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress?s Mahesh Pathak.

From Agra, the BJP fielded S P Singh Baghel. Congress picked Preeta Harit while the BSP got Manoj Kumar Soni.

Fatehpur Sikri has seen a battle among BJP’s Raj Kumar Chaher against Congress candidate Raj Babbar and BSP candidate for alliance, Rajveer Singh.

Firozabad, the city famous for its bangle industry, saw hectic campaigning by SP?s sitting MP Akshay Yadav who is fighting BJP’s Chandra Sen Jadun.

Mainpuri is the stronghold of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who won from here in 2014 as well. However, he had won from Azamgarh and he chose to retain that seat and give up this one. This time, Yadav is pitted against Prem Singh Shakya of BJP.