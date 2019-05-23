Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha seats of Ballia, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj begins. Early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

Ballia Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by BJP?s Bharat Singh of BJP. This time, BJP fielded Virendra Singh Mast. SP-BSP fielded Sanatan Pandey and JAP’s Amarjeet Yadav is also in the fray.

In Jaunpur, BJP?s K P Singh is the sitting MP. Singh is now seeking re-election against the Congress? Dewrata Mishra and BSP?s Shyam Singh Yadav.

The Machhlishahr constituency falls under the Jaunpur district. It is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste community. BJP?s Ram Charitra Nishad is the sitting MP. This time, the BJP fielded V P Saroj against BSP?s T Ram.

Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat is currently held by BJP’s Manoj Sinha. This time, while the BJP retained Sinha, Congress fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwaha and the SP-BSP alliance fielded Afzal Ansari from the seat.

Chandauli has BJP’s Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey as its sitting MP. This time, Pandey is defending his seat from Congress’ Shiv Kanya Kushwaha.

Varanasi is going to be among the most watched constituency in Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, the seat was won by BJP’s Narendra Modi against Aam Aadmi Party?s Arvind Kejriwal. For 2019, the BJP fielded PM Narendra Modi again. Congress has repeated Ajay Rai. The alliance wanted to field Tej Bahadur Yadav but his nomination was rejected.

The Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency has BJP’s Ramesh Bind pitted against BSP’s Rangnath Mishra and Congress’ Ramakant Yadav. The sitting MP is BJP’s Virendra Singh.

Mirzapur has Apna Dal’s Anupriya Singh Patel as the sitting MP. This time, the Congress fielded Lalitesh Pati Tripathi against Rajender S Bind of the Samajwadi Party. The sitting MP is defending her seat as an Apnal Dal (S) candidate.

Robertsganj is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. In 2014, the seat was won by Chhotelal of the BJP. This time, the Congress fielded Bhagwati Prasad Choudhary against Bhailal Kol of the Samajwadi Party. AD(S) candidate is Pakauri Lal.