Lucknow: Counting of votes to Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Kheri Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Etah’s economy is dependent on agriculture. In 2014, BJP?s Raju Bhaiyya defeated SP?s Devendra Singh Yadav and this time, the two parties have repeated their candidates.

Badaun is one of the 250 most backward districts of the country. SP?s Dharmendra Yadav is hoping for a hattrick from here. He is in contest with BJP?s Sangh Mitra Maurya and Congress candidate Saleem Iqbal Shervani.

Aonla has a well-established network of roads and NH-24 and NH-74 pass through the district. In 2014, BJP?s Dharmendra Kumar had defeated the SP candidate. This time, SP is in alliance with BSP and RLD and Mayawati?s party fielded Ruchi Veera against the sitting MP.

Bareilly has seen BJP candidate and Union Minister Santosh Singh Gangwar win since 1989 except in 2009 when the Congress candidate won, leaving Gangwar a close second. This year, Gangwar is pitted against Congress candidate Pradeep Aron and Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP who is representing the alliance.

Pilibhit is Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s traditional seat from where she has been winning since 1996 when she won on a Janata Dal ticket. This year, BJP fielded her son Varun from here. He is pitted against SP?s Hemraj Verma as the alliance candidate.

Shahjahanpur parliamentary constituency is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes and is currently held by Union minister Krishna Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This region is known for its association with late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Rajju Bhaiyya.This time, the BJP fielded Arun Sagar, a senior party functionary from Braj. BSP’s Amar Chandra Jauhari is the alliance candidate. Meanwhile, Congress fielded Brahma Swarup Sagar from this constituency.

Sitting MP from Kheri is BJP?s Ajay Kumar. The other leaders in the fray are Samajwadi Party?s (SP) Purvi Verma, daughter of Ravi Prakash Verma and Zafar Ali Naqvi of Congress.