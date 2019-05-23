Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Ghosi and Salempur begins. Early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

The Gorakhpur seat fell vacant after BJP MP Yogi Adityanath was elected as the Chief Minister of UP. The bypoll saw SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad win. This time BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kisan. This time, SP’s Rambhuaal Nishad represents the alliance while the Congress fielded Madhusudan Tiwari.

From Kushi Nagar, BJP’s Rajesh Pandey is the sitting MP. This time BJP fielded Vijay Dubey, the alliance fielded Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha while former minister and Congress candidate R P N Singh is in the fray.

BJP’s Kalraj Mishra is the sitting MP. This time, BJP fielded Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Congress fielded Niaz Ahmed and BSP-SP has Vinod Kumar Jaiswal.

Bansgaon is reserved for SC candidates. It is currently represented by BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan. This time BJP retained Paswan while BSP fielded Sadal Prasad. Congress candidate Kush Saurabh is also in the fray.

Under the alliance seat-share arrangement, BSP fielded Sangeeta Azad. Congress fielded Pankaj Mohan Sonkar against Azad and BJP’s Neelam Sonkar.

Azamgarh is a contest to watch out for. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the alliance candidate from here. His main rival is BJP?s Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency is represented by Harinarayan Rajbhar of BJP. Congress fielded Bal Krishna Chauhan and the alliance nominated Atul Rai. BJP reposed faith in its sitting MP.

Salempur is currently represented by BJP?s Ravindra Kushawaha. This time, the sitting MP defends his seat from Congress’ Rajesh Misra and BSP’s R S Kushwaha as the alliance candidate.