Lucknow: Counting of votes to Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Mohanlalganj and Lucknow Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Dhaurahra constituency is spread over Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts. This year, BJP candidate Rekha Verma is contesting against Congress candidate Jitin Prasad. In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Verma had won the seat.

From Sitapur, BJP candidate Rajesh Verma is the sitting MP who is contesting against Congress candidate Kaisar Jahan and BSP candidate Nakul Dube.

Hardoi is a Lok Sabha seat reserved for members of Scheduled Castes and is held by the BJP. Sitting MP is BJP?s Anshul Verma. This time, candidates in the fray are BSP?s Usha Verma, BJP?s Jai Prakash Rawat and Congress? Virendra Kumar Verma.

The high-profile Unnao Lok Sabha seat is presently being held by BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj. The other candidates in the fray are Arun Kumar Shukla from SP and Anu Tandon from Congress.

Mohanlalganj is situated 20 km from the Lucknow city. Candidates contesting for this seat are sitting MP Kaushal Kishore from BJP, R K Chaudhary (in place of Ramasharkar Bhargava) from Congress and C L Verma from BSP.

Lucknow is the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. BJP fielded sitting MP and Minister Rajnath Singh for this seat. Alliance fielded Poonam Sinha was joined the SP recently while Congress nominated Acharya Pramod Krishnam.