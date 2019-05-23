Lucknow: Counting of votes to Kaiserganj, Shrawasti, Gonda, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Maharajganj Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

The Kaiserganj constituency is divided into five Vidhan Sabha segments. BJP’s Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is the sitting MP and the party has repeated him this time. BSP fielded Chandradev Ram Yadav and Congress’ Vinay Kumar Pandey is also in the fray.

In Shrawasti, BJP has repeated Daddan Mishra who is pitted against BSP’ Ram Shiromani Mishra and Congress’ Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

Gonda has BJP’s Kirtiwardhan Singh, SP’s Vinod Kumar aka Pandit Singh and Congress’ Krishna Patel in the fray. BJP has reposed faith in its sitting MP, Singh.

Domariyaganj has BJP’s Jagdambika Pal as the sitting MP. This time, Pal is representing his party again while the BSP has fielded Aftab Aalam, and Congress has Chandresh Upadhyay.

From Basti, BJP’s Harish Chandra Dwivedi is the sitting MP. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, incumbent Dwivedi faces BSP’s Ram Prasad Chaudhary and Congress’ Raj Kishor Singh.

Sant Kabir Nagar seat is currently held by BJP’s Sharad Tripathi. But he has been dropped this year and fielded newly-inducted leader Praveen Nishad. Nishad had won the 2018 Gorakhpur by-poll from Gorakhpur. Nishad is pitted against BSP’s Kushal Tiwari and Congress’ Bhalchandra Yadav.

From Maharajganj, BJP’s Pankaj is the sitting MP. This year, Pankaj is pitted against SP’s Akhilesh Singh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate.