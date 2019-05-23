Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha seats of Kanpur Urban, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur and Kairana would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to trickle in by 10 AM.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP fielded Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur seat, Congress re-nominated Sri Prakash Jaiswal while the SP gave the alliance ticket to Ram Kumar. Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is the sitting MP.

From Akbarpur, BSP?s Nisha Sachan, BJP?s Devendra Singh Bhole and Congress? Raja Ram Pal are in the fray. Bhole is the sitting MP.

Jalaun is reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates. Some of the important candidates in the fray this time are BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Verma, Congress’ Brij Lal Khabri and BSP’s Pankaj Singh as the alliance candidate. Verma is the sitting MP.

From Jhansi, BJP’s Uma Bharti is the sitting MP. SP’s Shyam Sunder Singh Yadav is pitted against Congress’ Shiv Sharan Singh and BJP fielded Anurag Sharma this time.

In Hamirpur, the BJP faces the BSP-SP-RLD alliance as well as the Congress. Another drought-prone region in Bundelkhand, Hamirpur has seen the BJP win four times in the past. BSP’s Dilip Kumar Singh, BJP’s Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel and Congress’ Pritam Lodhi are the candidates in the fray.

Banda constituency lies in the Bundelkhand region near river Ken. Candidates contesting for this seat are R K Patel from BJP, Bal Kunwar Patel from Congress and Shyam Charan Gupta from SP. Sitting MP is BJP’s Bhairon Prasad Mishra.

Fatehpur is a part of the Allahabad division. Candidates contesting for this seat this year are Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from BJP, Rakesh Sachan from Congress and Sukhdev Prasad from BSP. Niranjan Jyoti is the sitting MP.

In Kairana, Hukum Singh of BJP had defeated Nahid Hasan of the SP in 2014. This seat fell vacant after Singh?s death and Mriganka Singh, the saffron party candidate, was defeated by Tabassum Hasan, a joint Opposition candidate, in the by-elections of 2018. This year, the BJP has fielded Pradip Chaudhary while the SP-BSP alliance has propped Tabassum Hasan again.