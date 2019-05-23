Lucknow: Counting of votes to Kaushambi, Phulpur, Allahabad, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar and Bahraich Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

From Kaushambi, BJP fielded Vinod Sonkar while the Congress fielded Girish Chand Pasi. The sitting MP is BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Phulpur by-poll in 2018 was won by SP’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel. This year, SP’s Pandhari Yadav, Congress’ Pankaj Niranjan and BJP’s Keshri Patel are in the fray.

Shyama Charan Gupta of BJP is the sitting MP from Allahabad. This year, the BJP fielded Rita Bahuguna Joshi while the SP has Rajendra Patel and Congress’ Yogesh Shukla.

Barabanki is a part of the Ayodhya division. It lies in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidate Upednra Rawat, Congress candidate Tanuj Punia and SP candidate Ram Sagar Rawat are in the fray. BJP’s Priyanka Singh Rawat is the sitting MP.

Faizabad is situated on the banks of river Ghaghra. Candidates contesting for this seat are Lallu Singh from BJP, Nirmal Khatri from Congress and Anand Sen from SP. Lallu Singh is the sitting MP and is defending his seat this time.

Ambedkar Nagar has BJP’s Hari Om Pandey as its sitting MP. This time, denying ticket to Hari Om Pandey, the BJP fielded Mukut Bihari Verma who is pitted against BSP’s Jalalpur MLA Ritesh Pandey, son of former MP Rakesh Pandey. The Congress has fielded Ummed Singh Nishad.

Bahraich is located on the banks of Saryu river. Candidates contesting for this seat are Akshaywar Lal Gaud from BJP, Savitri Phule from Congress and Shabbir Valmiki from SP. Phule is the sitting MP but she had contested the 2014 elections as a BJP candidate.