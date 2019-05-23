Lucknow: Counting of votes to Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj and Misrikh Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Rae Bareli is the stronghold of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. This year, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh is contesting against INC candidate Sonia who is also the sitting MP. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded any candidate from here to make the fight easier for Sonia.

Amethi is the high-profile seat of Congress President Rahul Gandhi who is also the sitting MP. He is pitted against Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded any candidate from this seat to make the fight easier for Rahul.

In Sultanpur, sitting MP Varun Gandhi made way for his mother and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi as the BJP candidate. BSP’s Chandrabhadra Singh is the alliance candidate while Congress fielded.

The Pratapgarh seat had gone to Kuwar Harivansh Singh of Apna Dal in 2014. This year, the alliance candidate is BSP’s Ashok Kumar Tripati, while the Congress fielded Ratna Singh and BJP has Sangam Lal Gupta in the fray.

The BJP is eyeing the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha for the fourth time in the general elections. Congress leader Salman Khurshid lost to BJP?s Mukesh Rajput in the 2014 elections. This time, while the sitting MP defends his seat from Khurshid, adding to the fight is BSP’s Manoj Agarwal who is the alliance candidate.

From Etawah (SC), the BJP fielded Ramashankar Katheria as its sitting MP Ashok Kumar Doharey had joined Congress. Meanwhile, the SP got Kamlesh Katheria as its candidate.

Kannauj is the Yadav family’s stronghold and the family has held the seat for 20 years. While SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sheila Dixit have represented Kannauj once, Akhilesh won it three times in a row. He vacated the seat after taking over as the UP CM in 2012, his wife Dimple Yadav was elected unopposed in the by-poll and retained the seat in 2014 elections. This time she is pitted against BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

Misrikh is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes. BSP has fielded Neelu Satyarthi, BJP candidate is Ashok Rawat while the Congress has Manjari Rahi. This constituency has elected Congress candidates seven times, BSP leaders thrice, BJP nominees twice and SP once.