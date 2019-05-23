Lucknow: Counting of votes to Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad and Rampur Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Saharanpur has seen Imran Masood of the Congress fight it out with BJP?s sitting MP Raghan Lakhanpal. With the alliance pitting meat businessman Fazlurrehman from here, the battle was a triangular one. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency comprises five assembly seats which boast of Dalit population.

Muzaffarnagar is a sensitive seat that saw riots in 2013. This time, the RLD ? which contested these elections in an alliance with the SP and the BSP ? hopes to make the most of its revived equation with Jats and Muslims, coupled with Dalit support. RLD chief Ajit Singh is in the fray. In 2014, BJP?s Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan had defeated the BSP?s Kadir Rana, the sitting MP then. This year, Balyan is defending his seat. The Congress has not fielded a candidate from here.

Bijnor saw BSP field a candidate as part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. Mayawati aims to revive its electoral fortune in the region.

In Moradabad, sitting MP Sarvesh Kumar of BJP is defending his seat, the other major parties have had last-minute changes. Congress fielded Imran Pratapgarhiya instead of Raj Babbar while SP?s S T Hasan was chosen instead of Nasir Qureshi.

Rampur has seen an interesting battle between SP?s Azam Khan and Jaya Prada who recently joined BJP.