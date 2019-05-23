Lucknow: Counting of votes to Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh is to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Sambhal is dominated by Muslim and Yadav communities. While BJP?s Satyapal Singh defeated SP?s Shafiqur Rahman in 2014, this year, the saffron party fielded Parmeshwar Lal Saini. Congress candidate is Major J P Singh while SP repeated Rahman this time too.

Amroha is seeing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielding Kunwar Danish Ali against BJP?s Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

From Meerut, BJP?s Rajendra Agarwal is hoping for a hattrick this year as the party chose him again. The BSP, which has been a runner-up in the past two elections, fielded Haji Mohammed Yaqoob. The Congress fielded Harendra Agarwal.

The Baghpat constituency, along with the Baghpat district, covers parts of Meerut, Ghaziabad and Shamli districts. BJP?s Satyapal Singh, a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai and the Minister of State for HRD and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, is pitted against RLD Vice-President Jayant Chaudhary. Baghpat is one of the three seats which the RLD is contesting in an alliance with the SP-BSP this time.

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency, which went to poll on April 11, has an estimated 27 lakh voters. In the fray are BJP?s sitting MP Gen V K Singh, SP?s Suresh Bansal who migrated from the BSP and was nominated as the alliance candidate, and Dolly Sharma of the Congress. The BJP is aiming for a hattrick this year. In 2014, Singh had defeated Cong?s Raj Babbar. In 2009, current Home Minister Rajnath Singh had won from this seat.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency had 13 candidates in the fray. The BJP fielded Mahesh Sharma, who is also the sitting MP, to defend his seat from Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Singh and BSP?s Satveer. Among others in the fray are Jagdeep Singh of the Loktantrik Janshakti Party, Jeetendra Singh of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Dayaram of the Aap ki Apni Party, Raghuvendra Kumar of the Subhashvadi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party (Subhash Party), and Rampal of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh.

The Bulandshahr seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. In 2014, the seat was won by BJP’s Bhola Singh against BSP?s Pradeep Kumar Jatav. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Yogesh Verma against BJP?s Bhola Singh.