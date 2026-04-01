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UP man becomes successful entrepreneur under CM Yogis Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana; read his inspiring journey

UP man becomes successful entrepreneur under CM Yogi’s ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana’; read his inspiring journey

Uttar Pradesh's Aniket Verma established a washing powder manufacturing unit in his village under CM Yogi's 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana'. Scroll down to read his journey of entrepreneurship.

UP man becomes successful entrepreneur under CM Yogi's 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana'; read his inspiring journey

In Uttar Pradesh, schemes launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote self-reliance and self-employment are helping young people turn their dreams into reality. The government’s goal is not only to provide jobs but also to make youth job creators.

Realizing this vision of Yogi government, Aniket Verma, a resident of Pahadapur village in Lakhimpur Kheri, has become a successful young entrepreneur with the help of a government scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana played the most significant role in Aniket Verma’s entrepreneurial journey.

Under this scheme, he received a ₹25 lakh loan in December 2025 through the District Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Centre.

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This financial assistance gave new wings to his dreams and helped him transform his small-scale work into an organized industry.

Aniket installed six automatic machines in his unit.

Today, his unit produces washing powder every month according to orders. The products are packed in 500-gram, 1-kilogram, and 3-kilogram packs to meet different market demands.

He sources raw materials from Kanpur, and his washing powder brand is gradually gaining recognition in the local market.

Not only has Aniket become self-reliant, but he has also provided employment to seven people.

After accounting for production costs and other expenses, his net monthly income ranges between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000.

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana aims to encourage youth in the state to take up entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities for others.

Under this scheme, the state government provides financial assistance so that young people can become self-reliant and successfully run their businesses.

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, the state government provides financial assistance to encourage entrepreneurship among youth.

The scheme offers loans of up to ₹25 lakh for setting up new industries in the manufacturing sector, while service-sector businesses can receive loans of up to ₹10 lakh.

This financial support helps young entrepreneurs establish and expand their ventures, promoting self-employment and job creation.

These loans are offered at concessional interest rates, which are lower than market rates. The funds can be used for plant and machinery, purchase of raw materials, working capital, and other related expenses.

Interested individuals can obtain complete information and apply through the District Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Centre.

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