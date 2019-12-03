New Delhi: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. The incident had occurred on Sunday in the vicinity of Anpara police station.

The Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against the accused, identified as Ram Kishan, as soon as they received information. “The FIR was registered as soon as we got the information. The accused has been arrested. The woman is under treatment,” said the Anpara Circle Officer.

Notably, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday cornered the BJP government in the state and at Centre for the degradation of women’s security across the nation.

Condemning the Telangana rape and murder incident which has sent shockwaves across the country, Yadav said, “Women are not safe under the BJP rule. They step out in fear, whether they go to work or to attend a function. This is condemnable for any civilised society.”

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s comment came hours after his party colleague, actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan in Lok Sabha angered upon the Telangana case saying the accused should be handed over to the public and must be “lynched”.

Backing Jaya’s statement in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty had also said that there was no need to take rapists to courts, rather immediate punishment should be given to them.