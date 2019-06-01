New Delhi: A major fire on Saturday broke out at a commercial building in sector 51, Hoshiarpur, Noida.

As per sources, the fire has not been brought under control yet. The sources also said that at least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but even then, the fire couldn’t be brought under the control.

The building where the fire has been reported has offices of Punjab National Bank (PNB) bank, OBC Bank etc.

The efforts are on to bring the blaze under control.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out on the second floor of the NDMC building in the national capital’s Connaught Place on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No injury or casualty was reported, an official said. “We received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm.