Mathura: Ramvir Singh, a close aide of Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary who is the BJP candidate from Chhata constituency, has been allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne unidentified assailants. This is the first case of poll-related violence in Mathura. The incident took place on Saturday when the BJP worker, who was also the head of Paigaon village, was going to perform 'parikrama' after offering prayers at Shani Dev temple at Kokilavan in Kosi Kalan area.

Two persons were following Singh when he was heading to perform the parikrama while the third one was waiting for them on a bike. The assailants fired multiple rounds. Eyewitnesses told police that Singh suddenly fell down after at least four bullets hit his head and he died on the spot. The assailants fled the scene.

Agitated local residents staged a protest and blocked the Agra-Delhi national highway for almost two hours, demanding arrest of the accused. Protesters were not ready to hand over his body to police for post mortem until the minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary assured them that strict action will be taken against the killers.

Chaudhary asked the District Magistrate and SSP to arrest the suspects at the earliest and provide police security to Singh’s family immediately.

‘Will leave elections, hold protest on Mathura roads’

“If the case is not solved in time, I will leave the elections and hold a protest on roads of Mathura,” he said, adding that Singh’s family is his responsibility now.

The minister said, “I owe him and will try to repay. Singh was like my child. He has been my election proposer for the past several years. It is actually an attack on me.”

SSP Gaurav Grover said that teams have been formed to crack the case and nab the accused. Strict action will be taken against them.

“CCTV camera footage of the area is being scanned to get a clue about the assailants,” said the SSP, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem. “We are in touch with the family members of the deceased,” he said.