New Delhi: As many as 20 children and a few women were held hostage at a house in Farukkhabad, Uttar Pradesh by a man allegedly accused in a murder case, the police said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Subhash Batham, had reportedly kidnapped the children on the pretext of a birthday party. He has previously been convicted in a murder case.

Farrukhabad Police: More than 15 children, and a few women, have been held hostage at a house by a man. Incident of firing has also taken place. Operation to rescue them is underway. Senior police officers are present at the spot. https://t.co/SFoEdEuq7g pic.twitter.com/PkPALZ4Z4Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

The incident came to light after a few locals who tried to open the door to release the children reported firing started by Batham from inside the house. According to reports, one person was injured in the leg. Other eyewitnesses claimed that he even hurled a low-intensity bomb from the window.

Senior police officers and ATS commandos from Lucknow arrived at the spot and rescue operation is being conducted. Speaking to reporters, DGP OP Singh said that the police were acting with caution to ensure the safety of the hostages as there has been a crossfire between cops and the suspect.

This is breaking news, more details are awaited.