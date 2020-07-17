Shahjahanpur: Five persons of a family were killed and a child was injured when a wall collapsed in Wajid Khel locality of Chowk Kotwali area in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Also Read - Noida Lockdown: List of 295 Containment Zones in Noida, Greater Noida Today

Shahjahanpur District Collector Indra Vikram Singh said the family of five was asleep when bricks from the wall of a neighbouring house fell on them, killing them. One child was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Offering condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs four lakh compensation to the kin of the family. He ordered officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured child.

Area people said that Shabnam along with her four sons and two daughters was asleep in the open courtyard when a troop of monkeys created a ruckus on the roof of an adjoining two-storeyed house that resulted in the wall collapse, killing them.