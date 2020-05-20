Gorakhpur: Over fifty migrant labourers, who had arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district last week from Maharashtra, have tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district have risen to 104. Also Read - Great Relief For Migrants as Railways to Run 200 New Trains Daily From June 1, Online Booking to be Available Soon

“Fifty migrant labourers have been tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, they were quarantined at different places but now all of them will be shifted to level-1 COVID-19 hospital in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and we will trace their contacts,” District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said. Also Read - Jharkhand Govt Expresses Concern as UP Sends Bodies of Auraiya Victims With Migrants in Trucks

Officials are now finding out about the places they had visited back in Maharashtra.

According to the official, now there are 74 active Covid-19 cases in Basti.

A senior health official said, “Our fears seem to be coming true. If migrants are bringing the infection in such large numbers, the Covid-19 tally is bound to spurt in the coming days.”

The novel coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 123 on Tuesday with five more deaths, while the cases climbed to 4,926 after 321 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases are 1,885, while 2,918 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The total confirmed cases rose to 4,926, according to the bulletin.