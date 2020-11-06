New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Dasna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday. Four fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire fighting operations are underway. Also Read - Good News For Govt Employees! This State Announces Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Staff | Read Details

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.