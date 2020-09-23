International Flights News: In a major announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that international flights will be operated from Kushinagar airport by Deepawali’ 20. The airport, also known as Padrauna airport, is situated in Kushinagar district which is around 52 km east of Gorakhpur. Also Read - India's Covid Vaccine Latest News: Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin to Begin in UP's Lucknow, Gorakhpur From October

"This entire region is part of 'Buddha Circuit' and this facility will increase the inflow of foreign tourists," the UP CM said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said there is an immense potential of tourism in the eastern UP region and so, officials have been directed to prepare an action plan in consultation with public representatives to showcase it as an international tourist hub.

Amid a growing number of youths from Bihar and eastern UP flying to various Gulf countries for employment, this airport would also become handy to them in reaching their destinations, an official said.

It must be noted that the decision to recognise Khushinagar as an international airport, the 29th in the country and fourth in Uttar Pradesh, was taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year.