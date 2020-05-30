Gautam Buddh Nagar: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has left thousands of migrant labourers jobless and penniless across the country and efforts are on to bring them back home, there are thousands of stranded workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district who have expressed disinterest to return to their native places after lockdown 4.0, despite registration. Also Read - MCC Chief Kumar Sangakkara on Future of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Says Too Early to Answer Any Questions

District Magistrate Suhas LY said, “More than one lakh migrant workers, labourers and students stranded here were transported through 58 trains and 660 buses between May 16 and May 28, to their respective places and process is on to expedite the shifting of other stranded labourers.” Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 News: Dine-in Restaurants, Beaches to Open From June 1 With Limited Visitors, Mandatory Aarogy Setu App

“At the same time, some of the labourers who got registered to return to their home, now want to stay back and take part in economic activities, which is a good thing,” he said. Also Read - ECB in Talks With ICC to Allow Coronavirus Substitutes in Upcoming Tests

The DM expressed hope that these migrants who stayed back will contribute to the workforce needed to restart industrial units and can even work at construction sites. “Now the number of workers who do not want to return home is around 40,000 to 50,000”, he added.