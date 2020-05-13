New Delhi: In a record, the postal department in Uttar Pradesh has reached the maximum number of persons in a single day to provide cash at their doorstep. On Monday, the UP circle of Postal department made transactions of 30 crore rupees to 2.74 people in the state through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav Admitted to Lucknow Hospital Again, Second Time in Past 5 Days

This is the cash transaction for the highest number of persons in a day. According to reports, a mega drive to provide money to the needy persons at their doorstep was launched by UP circle of the postal department on Monday. Total 2.74 lakh persons in the state benefited from it which was the highest number of beneficiaries in a single day in the country.

Chief Postmaster general of UP circle Kaushlendra Kumar Sinha said that during lockdown more than 19 lakh account holders in Uttar Pradesh were provided with a sum of 278 crore rupees from their accounts at their doorstep.

Director postal services of Lucknow circle Krishna Kumar Yadav said working like a corona warrior postal employees are reaching at the doorstep of needs persons and anyone can withdraw a maximum of 10 thousand rupees from their Aadhaar linked bank account from the micro ATMs available with the postman.

(With Agency Inputs)