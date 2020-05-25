New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to release 2257 convicts, lodged in different jails in Lucknow, on parole for 8 weeks. Also Read - On CM Yogi's Remark on Those Returning to Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Sharp Retort

The development comes after the Supreme Court in March directed decongesting of prisons in a bid to maintain social distancing amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Issuing a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that as many as 2257 convicts lodged in various jails of the state were given a special parole of 8 weeks. "Now the parole has been extended by additional eight weeks," Awasthi said.

On the other hand, Anand Kumar, the DG of the Department of Prisons Administration and Reform, said the convicts were given special parole following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Prior to this, the state government had in March this year decided to free 11,000 prisoners from 71 jails to decongest these premises over the fear of spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in its ruling, the apex court had said overcrowding of prisons was a matter of serious concern, particularly in the context of coronavirus outbreak.