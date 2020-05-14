New Delhi: Looking at the plight of migrant workers at this time of corona crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that no money will be charged from them for the special trains arranged on the request of the state. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Postal Department Creates Record, 2.74 Lakh People Receive Money in a Day

However, the chief minister asked his officials to impose a fine of Rs 100 on the migrant workers who are not wearing masks or covering their faces while travelling.

"The CM has decided that no money will be charged from migrant labourers coming on trains run on the state's request to the railways. For this advance payment will be given to the railways. It has also been decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on those not wearing masks or covering their faces," Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

As per updates, 318 trains have brought 3.84 lakh migrant labourers to UP from different states, while 72,637 people, including students, have been brought by roadways buses.

“Till Thursday, 15 trains have arrived in the state and till this evening a total of 67 trains will arrive,” he added.

He added that the maximum number of 49 trains have arrived in Gorakhpur, bringing over 52,000 people, followed by Lucknow where 34 trains have brought back over 40,000 people.

According to the official, 174 trains have come to the state from Gujarat, while from Punjab and Maharashtra 59 and 51 trains arrived, respectively.

“The data of all those coming is being collected and they will be given work as per their skills in the days to some. Those who are brought after medical tests are being sent to home quarantine with food packets,” he said.

The official further added that strict directives have been issued by the chief minister that no migrants should come on foot or use two wheelers. “The government is committed to bringing them back,” he said.