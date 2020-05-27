Lucknow: In a case of negligence, a private testing laboratory in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut submitted a report wrongly indicating that six people from the city had tested positive for coronavirus. After the conduct, the laboratory is likely to lose its licence, the reports said. Also Read - Ram Gopal Verma Releases Trailer of His First Film Shot in Lockdown Titled ‘Coronavirus’

The cancellation of the licence of the lab has already been recommended by Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra. The office has its main office in Gurugram and has sample collection centres in Meerut by the name of Modern Lab and Diagnostic Centre.

Further, health officials have also sought a strict action against the private lab.

Dhingra said, “There was a discrepancy in the lab reports of the Modern Lab for COVID-19 cases. The matter is being investigated and whosoever will be found guilty will not be spared, strict action will be taken against the responsible. A recommendation has been sent to the government for cancellation of the license of this lab. A detailed report has been asked from CMO as well.”

On May 21, eight samples were sent to this lab from Meerut and all were found positive for COVID-19. Later, when the re-testing was done of the same persons at the microbiology department of the Meerut Medical College on May 24, it was found that six out of the eight were found to be negative.

The ones whose test came negative were shifted to a different ward.