New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed his officials that no migrant worker should return to the state on foot from major cities like Delhi. The state and central governments are actively arranging means "to bring them back safely", he said.

The UP Chief Minister's directions come as many migrant workers and labourers have been walking on foot to reach their home states amid the coronavirus lockdown, even after the government organised 'Shramik' special trains for the stranded.

"The Chief Minister has issued categorical directions to the officials to ensure that no migrant labour returns to the state while travelling on foot. He assured that the state government has been actively engaged in bringing them back safely," a statement from the CMO read.

Incidentally, CM Adityanath’s order comes hours after a tragic train accident killed 17 migrant workers in Maharashtra. The migrants were run over by a train while they were on the tracks they were following to reach their hometowns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Further, on Thursday, more than 170 workers who were walking home from Delhi and Noida were halted by the UP Police at state border on a highway near Bulandshahr.

Similar reports of migrants walking home to UP also surfaced by police in Firozabad in west UP.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath also asked the state officials to device a strategy to provide employment to migrant workers who are returning to the state, depending on their skill set.

The decision was taken as many workers and labourers lost their jobs in the coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, employing more people, especially in the industrial unit, will give a boost to the fallen economy of the country.