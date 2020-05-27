New Delhi: Two migrant workers were found dead in a Shramik Special train that was travelling from Mumbai to Varanasi on Wednesday morning, railway spokespersons said. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till June 15, Focus on 11 Major Cities With 70% Cases

The incident was reported by the Government Railway Police at Manduadih railway station of Varanasi from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:21 AM, North Eastern Railway spokesperson Ashok Kumar said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Noida: Now, Only Tower Will Be Sealed, If There is Single COVID-19 Case in Any Society

“Government Railway Police is investigating the matter. One of the deceased was travelling with his family and another was alone” the Station Master said. Also Read - Mai Aa Rahi Hu Maa! Radhika Madan Flies Out of Mumbai as Domestic Flight Operations Resume

Kumar said that during a medical examination, it was found that both suffered from serious health issues.

The two were identified as Dashrath Prajapati (30) of UP’s Jaunpur and Ram Ratan (63), a resident of Azamgarh district.

Prajapati was differently-abled and getting treatment for a kidney-related problem in Mumbai. A relative of Dashrath, who was travelling with him, said he had complained of some health problem when they reached Allahabad and then slept.

He did not wake up when they reached Varanasi.

Manduadih GRP Post in-charge B S Yadav said both bodies were handed over to relatives after autopsy.

