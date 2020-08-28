New Delhi: The week-long Sero-Survey in Agra, which was to begin from August 26, has now been postponed indefinitely. Also Read - Agra Family Shocked to Find Deadly Venomous Snake Resting in Their Kitchen, Later Released Into The Wild

This decision was taken on Thursday at a high level meeting in Lucknow. Also Read - Is UP Govt Planning to Impose Complete Lockdown in State For Fortnight? Know The Truth Here

No official explanation has been given, but reliable sources said the priority right now was to contain the infection spread, as there had been a surge in numbers of Covid-19 patients. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Border News: Commuters No Longer Need Passes to Enter Noida/Ghaziabad But Aarogya Setu App Must

Indian Medical Association (IMA) secretary of the Agra branch Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi said, “We do not know the actual reasons, but probably there is pressure on trained manpower and doctors who need to attend to patients.”

The Sero-Surveys were to be conducted in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh to gauge the extent of the spread and the community immunity against Covid-19. Lucknow’s King George Medical University was assigned the responsibility to moderate the surveys.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Agra was 2,673, including 107 deaths. Out of this 2,242 have recovered.