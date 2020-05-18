New Delhi: Responding to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s request, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday allowed the Congress to run nearly 1,000 buses for migrant workers in the state. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Buses Provided by Congress Rreturn as Yogi Denies Permission

Writing a letter to Priyanka, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the state government has accepted the proposal to run 1000 buses for migrants. In the letter, the state government also sought the details of 1000 buses and drivers without further delay.

On Sunday, Priyanka had urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow her party to ferry migrant labourers back home in buses which have been arranged by the Congress and kept ready at the state border.

Urging the state government in a video message posted on Twitter, she said this is not the time for politics.

“Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses,” she said.

Te development comes a day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader in another had said that the buses are standing at the border. “Thousands of nation-builders, workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters,” she said.

She had also put out a video of the buses standing at Uttar Pradesh border ready for plying. In the wake of the migrants’ crisis, the Congress has been for quite some time seeking permission to ply their buses to transport migrant labourers to their homes.