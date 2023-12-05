Preventing Crime Against Women Is Our Priority, Says Special DG Prashant Kumar On NCRB Data

The national capital Delhi registered 14158 cases of crimes against women with a 72.4 percent chargesheet rate

New Delhi: The National Crime Records Bureau data was released on Monday. The cases of crime against women have spiked with an increase of 4 per cent seen in States and Union territories while an increase of 12.3 percent was recorded in 19 Metro cities in 2022 over the preceeding year.

On the National Crime Records Bureau report, Special DG Prashant Kumar said, “UP government and UP Police have a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals… The result of this can be seen in the data… 11.28% of the total crimes in IPC took place in UP and our ranking in all the states is at 20th place.”

“In murder, UP is at 28th rank, 25th in attempt to murder, 17th in eve teasing, 30th in kidnapping, 24th in rape,… 27th in loot. This shows that in all the main crimes, police have attacked criminals from all directions and done good work… Preventing crime against women is our priority. UP ranks 14th in crime against women and UP is at the first rank in conviction in crime against women,” he added

NCRB Report: Here are some of the key takeaways

In the 19 Metropolitan cities with population above two million (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat) a total of 48,755 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 12.3 per cent over 2021 (43,414 cases).

The majority of cases under crime against women were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or his Relatives’ (32.6 per cent) followed by ‘Kidnaping and Abduction of Women’ (19.4per cent), ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (17.9 per cent), and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012’ (13.2 per cent).

6176 cases of crimes against women were recorded in the financial capital Mumbai with a 80.6 per cent chargesheet rate, while Bengaluru recorded 3924 cases with a chargesheet rate of 74.2 per cent.

In States and UTs, according to NCRB data in the 70th edition of its annual report, a total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 4 per cent over 2021 (4,28,278 cases).

The majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (31.4 per cent) followed by ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Women’ (19.2 per cent)

Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (18.7 percent), and ‘Rape’ (7.1 per cent). The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.4 in 2022 in comparison with 64.5 in 2021

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of 65743 cases of crimes against women under IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL) with a 75.6 per cent chargesheet rate.

Maharashtra registered 45331 cases with Maharashtra 80.6 percent chargesheet rate, while Rajasthan recorded 45058 cases of crime against women with a low chargesheet rate of 54 percent.

The NCRB data also showed a total of 1,62,449 cases of crime against children were registered in States and UTS during 2022, showing an increase of 8.7 per cent over 2021 (1,49,404 cases).

In percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ during 2021 were Kidnapping & Abduction (45.7 per cent) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (39.7 percent) including child rape.

The crime rate registered per lakh children population was 36.6 in 2022 in comparison with 33.6 in 2021

A total of 20,550 cases of crime against children were registered during 2022 in Metropolitan cities, showing an increase in registration by 7.8 per cent over 2021 (19,055 cases). In percentage terms, crime heads reporting the majority of cases under ‘Crime Against Children’ were kidnapping and abduction (56.3 per cent) followed by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (32.2 per cent).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.