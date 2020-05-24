New Delhi: In an effort to give employment opportunities to migrant workers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced the setting up of a Migration Commission for the welfare of the labourers. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Revokes Ban on Mobile Phones in COVID-19 Hospitals

Making the announcement, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Commission will look into the emergent issues of the skill mapping of these workers and provide them with jobs and social security. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: All Strikes in State Prohibited For 6 Months as Yogi Adityanath Govt Invokes ESMA

In this regard, the state government has directed officials to prepare the roadmap of constituting the Migration Commission and taking forward the agenda of providing jobs to the incoming migrants.

Giving further details, Adityanath said 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to his state from industrialized states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and about 1.5 lakh workers are returning every day on an average.

Talking about giving job opportunity to migrants, UP additional chief secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi said the Commission will take steps for providing employment to the migrants, so that they could be integrated into the state’s economy.

Ahead of this announcement, the UP government had asked his officials concerned to do skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be provided employment once they complete the quarantine period.

While holding a review meeting with senior officials on the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Adityanath said skill mapping should be done in quarantine centres.

During the home quarantine time, these migrants were given a sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000.