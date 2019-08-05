New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory, cancelling the leaves of personnel related to law enforcement agencies and other government officials till August 15. The advisory was issued with the objective of maintaining law and order in the state.

In a circular issued late Sunday night, the state’s Chief Secretary Anup Pandey directed the police department and other departments concerned with security not to allow any leave to their employees till Independence Day.

As per the order, the employees will be given leave only on the basis of specific and in emergency-like situation after their senior officer verifies the reason.

Reports claimed that the decision has been taken in view of the fact that the last Monday of the month on ‘Sawan’ falls on August 12 which coincides with Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid.

Intelligence inputs have also warned the state government of a possible Naxal attack over the Sonebhadra massacre in which 10 persons belonging to the Gond tribal community were killed last month.

(With agency inputs)