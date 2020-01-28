Lucknow: Now, bars in Uttar Pradesh will remain open till 2 AM from April 1, 2020, as the state government has extended the closure timing by one hour in its excise policy for 2020-21.

Further, as per the policy, all the liquor outlets have been instructed to set up the barcode on all liquor bottles and upload other details regarding their stock online, said a report by News18.

The new policy will come into effect from April 1.

Notably, after the extension timings are in place across the state, an additional fee ranging between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh will be charged by the excise department, said a TOI report.

The rate of occasional licence has also been hiked. It has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000.

The report by Times of India also said that the excise department is looking for an agency to kickstart the system that will bring all liquor outlets across the state under one roof.

The agency that will be selected for the task will be paid 35 paise per bottle. An app is also being planned to be built.

Through the app, the consumers will be able to check the nearest liquor store including the cost and authenticity of the liquor.

Notably, this comes in the wake of several people in Noida and Ghaziabad selling spurious liquor in bottles bearing duplicate stickers of popular brands.