New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by a ration dealer who had promised to get her free ration as per government orders amid coronavirus lockdown. The accused has been arrested.

As per police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday after the woman, whose husband is stuck in Punjab due to the lockdown, went to a local fair-price shop and requested the ration dealer to deliver groceries to her home.

Instead of dropping her groceries, the accused, identified as Vinod, came to the woman's house, found her alone and raped her, the victim alleged.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Shamli, Vineet Jaiswal, said, “On the basis of complaint filed by the victim, police have booked Vinod under section 376 of IPC for the rape. He has been arrested and sent to jail.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s landlord in a statement said, “For the last three weeks, we were giving her the food as her husband was away and she had no money left. But, a few days ago, we expressed helplessness due our own condition.”

The woman’s husband, a manual laborer, went to Punjab to collect his wages of the work he did a few months ago but he got stranded there after the announcement of countrywide lockdown.