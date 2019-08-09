At first glance, it seems like a story straight from a Bollywood potboiler.

Payal, a constable from Uttar Pradesh, first met Rahul Tharasana (30), a gangster, at a court in Greater Noida where his case was being heard.

Rahul was accused of murdering a trader named Manmohan Goyal and had been arrested on May 9, 2014. He has also been accused in over a dozen cases of loot and murder.

Payal met Rahul at the Surajpur court where she was posted and immediately fell in love with him.

She remained in touch with Rahul even as he continued to be in and out of jail.

Their love story flourished over the years and recently Rahul shared photographs of his marriage with Payal on the social media.

The time and location of the wedding have not been disclosed by the couple.

On the other hand, Payal’s senior officers are clueless about the wedding. Payal was posted at the Gautam Buddha Nagar police station.

“We are verifying where this woman is posted right now. Action is likely against her,” said SP (rural) Ranvijay Singh.

The wedding, apparently, has caused considerable embarrassment to the state police force.

According to reports, Rahul is part of the Anil Dujana gang and began his criminal activities in 2008. He has been in and out of jail and had even surrendered in July 2017 in a case of illegal possession of arms. He was jailed subsequently.