New Delhi: Amid the growing outrage over rising incidents of crimes against women, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has issued a notification stating that Police Response Vehicles (PRV) will escort unaccompanied women to their destination between 10 PM to 6 AM.

Any unaccompanied woman, who is out on road during these hours could call a PRV to escort her by dialing 112, the emergency response service of UP police.

“The service has been started to provide better security to woman at night. Any unaccompanied woman in distress, or otherwise, can use this service to reach her destination safely”, DGP Singh said in the order. Police chiefs of each district have been asked to make arrangements for the same.

The PRV escorting the woman, will have two trained female officials. “Ten per cent of PRVs in a district should definitely have women officials so that such PRVs could be sent to escort unaccompanied woman”, the order said.

Earlier last week, the DGP had asked all private establishments to make necessary arrangements for the safe travel of women employees who are on late night duties.

This comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath government approved the setting up of 218 fast track courts in Uttar Pradesh. Law minister Brajesh Pathak told agencies that there were 25,479 cases of rape and sexual crimes against women pending in UP courts and 42,379 cases related to sexual crimes committed against children, according to government data as on June 30,2019.

Meanwhile, Social activist Anna Hazare today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will sit on a maut vrat (silent fast) on December 20 against the repeated incidents of crimes against women across the country.

