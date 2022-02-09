New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh MLA and the chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday promised to scrap challan provision or fines imposed for triple riding on bikes if voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.Also Read - Zahoorabad: How Things Stand On Ground On a Seat Critical For Om Prakash Rajbhar And SP. Key Points

“A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and doesn’t get challans. Why is there a challan if three people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, three riders will be able to ride a bike for free,” Om Prakash Rajbhar said, according to a report by Zee News.

“Otherwise, we will put challan on jeeps/trains. When sometimes there is a quarrel in a village and a person registers a complaint with the police, then a constable goes to the village. They make the accused persons sit with them on the bike. Why is that inspector not fined for tripling,” Rajbhar said.

Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party is contesting in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Elections in Uttar Pradesh would be conducted across seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the results would be declared on March 10.

In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP had contested in alliance with BJP and had won four seats. He was a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet. However, Rajbhar was later sacked from Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP. Governor Ram Naik accepted the recommendation and relieved Rajbhar from his post of Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister