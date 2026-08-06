EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Tragic! 6 members of same family killed after house roof collapses in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, police issue statement

Tragic! 6 members of same family killed after house roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, police issue statement

According to the reports, the victims were identified as the house owner, 60-year-old Pramod Srivastava; his wife, 55-year-old Rita Srivastava; their 25-year-old son, Nitin; their younger daughter-in-law, 23-year-old Madhuri; and Madhuri's two young sons, two-year-old Madhav and four-month-old Advik.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 6, 2026, 8:32 AM IST
Tragic! 6 members of same family killed after house roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police issue statement
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: The incessant rainfall in North India has wreaked havoc in several parts of the region. On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred around 3 am in Mahuli Ward under the Nagar Kotwali area of Pratapgarh. The roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, killing six members of the same family. Another young man sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to the reports, the victims were identified as the house owner, 60-year-old Pramod Srivastava; his wife, 55-year-old Rita Srivastava; their 25-year-old son, Nitin; their younger daughter-in-law, 23-year-old Madhuri; and Madhuri’s two young sons, two-year-old Madhav and four-month-old Advik.

Read more: IMD weather forecast August 6: Delhi to receive heavy rainfall; Showers predicted in Kerala, Goa, MP | Check weather update

Police and local residents carried out a rescue operation for nearly two hours after receiving information, pulling those trapped beneath the debris from the collapsed house. All the victims were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead. Aman, the lone survivor, is undergoing treatment.

Uttarakhand CM puts agencies on high alert over heavy rain warning

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all departments concerned to remain on “high alert” in view of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rain in parts of the state.

Reviewing the situation with Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dhami directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, police, fire services, health department and other agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure prompt relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency.

He asked district magistrates to remain on round-the-clock alert, continuously monitor vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on water levels in rivers and streams.

The chief minister also directed officials to shift people to safer places immediately if the situation so warrants. Suman said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts, and a yellow alert for the rest of the state for Thursday.

He said heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely at isolated places and all departments concerned have been asked to remain vigilant.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.