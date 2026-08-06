Tragic! 6 members of same family killed after house roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, police issue statement

According to the reports, the victims were identified as the house owner, 60-year-old Pramod Srivastava; his wife, 55-year-old Rita Srivastava; their 25-year-old son, Nitin; their younger daughter-in-law, 23-year-old Madhuri; and Madhuri's two young sons, two-year-old Madhav and four-month-old Advik.

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New Delhi: The incessant rainfall in North India has wreaked havoc in several parts of the region. On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred around 3 am in Mahuli Ward under the Nagar Kotwali area of Pratapgarh. The roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, killing six members of the same family. Another young man sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to the reports, the victims were identified as the house owner, 60-year-old Pramod Srivastava; his wife, 55-year-old Rita Srivastava; their 25-year-old son, Nitin; their younger daughter-in-law, 23-year-old Madhuri; and Madhuri’s two young sons, two-year-old Madhav and four-month-old Advik.

Police and local residents carried out a rescue operation for nearly two hours after receiving information, pulling those trapped beneath the debris from the collapsed house. All the victims were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead. Aman, the lone survivor, is undergoing treatment.

Uttarakhand CM puts agencies on high alert over heavy rain warning

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all departments concerned to remain on “high alert” in view of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rain in parts of the state.

Reviewing the situation with Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dhami directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, police, fire services, health department and other agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure prompt relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency.

He asked district magistrates to remain on round-the-clock alert, continuously monitor vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on water levels in rivers and streams.

The chief minister also directed officials to shift people to safer places immediately if the situation so warrants. Suman said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts, and a yellow alert for the rest of the state for Thursday.

He said heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely at isolated places and all departments concerned have been asked to remain vigilant.