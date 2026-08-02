Uttar Pradesh rain alert: Heavy rain expected in this region for next four days; forecast for other states

Rain warnings have been issued for all of North India, including UP, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. Heavy rain is expected in the Eastern UP region for four days, from August 3 to August 7. Additionally, rainfall is forecast for Western UP between August 4 and August 7.

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(File Photo/PTI)

New Delhi: The monsoon remains fully active across the country, with heavy rainfall occurring in several states. Rain warnings have been issued for all of North India, including UP, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. Heavy rain is expected in the Eastern UP region for four days, from August 3 to August 7. Additionally, rainfall is forecast for Western UP between August 4 and August 7. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Sunday that rainfall in South India will decrease; however, very heavy rain is expected in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka over the next two days. Furthermore, rainfall activity will increase in Northeast India, with isolated instances of very heavy rain over the next five days. Rainfall will also intensify in the central and eastern Himalayan regions during this period.

Weather forecast for Northwest India

Regarding Northwest India, widespread rainfall is expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (August 2–6 and August 8) and in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (August 2–8). Widespread rain is also forecast for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab (August 3–6); Western UP (August 4–7); Eastern UP (August 3–7); and Western Rajasthan (August 2). Rain is expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on August 7. Isolated to scattered very heavy rainfall is likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab (August 2, 7, and 8) and in Western UP (August 2–3 and August 2–8). Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (August 2–5); Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (August 2–8); Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab (August 3–4); Eastern and Western UP (August 3–6); and Eastern and Western Rajasthan (August 2).

Rain Alert for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Rainfall is expected at isolated or scattered places in West Madhya Pradesh (August 2–6), East Madhya Pradesh (August 2–3), Vidarbha (August 3–5), and Chhattisgarh (August 2). Widespread rainfall is forecast for West Madhya Pradesh (August 7–8), East Madhya Pradesh (August 4–8), Vidarbha (August 2 and August 6–8), and Chhattisgarh (August 3–8). Heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh (August 6–8), East Madhya Pradesh (August 5–8), and Chhattisgarh (August 3–8).

Heavy Rain Warning for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast

Heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from August 2 to 8; in Jharkhand from August 3 to 8; and in Bihar from August 2 to 5. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 2 and 3. Strong winds are also expected in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim (August 2–3), Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand (August 2–5), and Bihar (August 2–8). Meanwhile, a rain alert has been issued for the Northeastern states for the entire week. Heavy rainfall is expected across Arunachal Pradesh (August 2 and 5), Assam and Meghalaya (August 2–5), and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura (August 2–8).